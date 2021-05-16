  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The tank units involved in the exercises fulfill assigned tasks

    16.05.2021 [19:45]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “According to the exercises concept, tank units providing fire support during the operations, after reaching the established points, fulfill the tasks of preparing for the next stage of the exercises,” the ministry said.

