Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The tank units involved in the exercises fulfill assigned tasks

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. “According to the exercises concept, tank units providing fire support during the operations, after reaching the established points, fulfill the tasks of preparing for the next stage of the exercises,” the ministry said.

