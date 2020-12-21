  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Work to improve supply of troops continues VIDEO

    21.12.2020 [15:43]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    “The activities to further improve the supply of Azerbaijani troops stationed in the liberated territories are being continued,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “New roads to the regions of deployment of our troops are being laid, the combat duty and troops' service are organized at positions in mountainous areas,” the ministry said.

