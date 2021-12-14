Baku, December 14, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Guneypaya village of Kalbajar district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages from Guneypaya village, Kalbajar district VIDEO

