    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages from Guneypaya village, Kalbajar district VIDEO

    14.12.2021 [12:30]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Guneypaya village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages from Guneypaya village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
