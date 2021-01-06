Azerbaijan’s Defense ministry releases video footages of Tiri village, Zangilan district VIDEO

Baku, January 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Tiri village of Zangilan district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

