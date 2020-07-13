Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on provocation committed by Armenia in Tovuz direction

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The statement reads: “On July 12, the armed forces of Armenia attempted to attack, using artillery, in order to seize positions in the direction of Tovuz district along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The attack of the enemy forces was prevented by retaliatory measures. As a result of the combat, three servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and four were injured.

This provocative act of the Armenian armed forces should be seen as a continuation of the recent actions and statements of the leadership of aggressor state Armenia, which serve to increase tensions in the region.

Armenia, which has reflected its aggressive policy in the country's national security strategy, openly demonstrates that it aims to seize new positions and increase tensions in the region instead of eliminating the consequences of the conflict and withdrawing its occupying forces from the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

This provocation by Armenia casts serious doubt on the essence of the negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armenia is trying to involve third countries in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with such provocative actions. Nevertheless, the position of the international community on Armenia's aggressive policy is quite well known.

All provocations of the enemy forces will be adequately prevented from this time onward as well.

Armenia bears full responsibility for such provocative actions that serve to aggravate the situation.

God bless the souls of our Martyrs.”