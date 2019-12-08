Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry offers condolences over Ukrainian college fire

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to the families of deceased as a fire broke out at the city college in Odessa.

“A national day of mourning is declared in Ukraine after a fire broke out at the city college in Odesa on December 5.

We express our deep condolences to the families of the deceased and the people of Ukraine and wish the soonest recovery to the injured,” the ministry said on its Twitter account.