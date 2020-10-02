Baku, October 2, AZERTAC The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ratings for October 1, 2020, placing Azerbaijani GM Shahriyar Mammadyarov seventh with 2770 points. Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 10th. Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2863) tops the ratings followed by American Fabiano Caruana (2828) and Chinese Ding Liren (2791).

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 7th in FIDE ratings

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter