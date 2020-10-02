  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 7th in FIDE ratings

    02.10.2020 [08:45]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ratings for October 1, 2020, placing Azerbaijani GM Shahriyar Mammadyarov seventh with 2770 points.

    Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 10th.

    Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2863) tops the ratings followed by American Fabiano Caruana (2828) and Chinese Ding Liren (2791).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 7th in FIDE ratings
