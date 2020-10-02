Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov 7th in FIDE ratings
AzerTAg.az
02.10.2020 [08:45]
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ratings for October 1, 2020, placing Azerbaijani GM Shahriyar Mammadyarov seventh with 2770 points.
Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov is listed 10th.
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2863) tops the ratings followed by American Fabiano Caruana (2828) and Chinese Ding Liren (2791).
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.09.2020 [18:51]
25.09.2020 [10:23]
24.09.2020 [19:47]
24.09.2020 [17:08]
MULTIMEDIA
01.10.2020 [11:13]
01.10.2020 [09:18]
01.10.2020 [02:11]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
02.10.2020 [09:04]
01.10.2020 [20:22]
01.10.2020 [19:22]
01.10.2020 [17:59]
01.10.2020 [18:38]
01.10.2020 [11:10]
01.10.2020 [10:58]
30.09.2020 [20:24]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
29.09.2020 [12:26]
28.09.2020 [10:03]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
01.10.2020 [19:43]
01.10.2020 [18:36]
01.10.2020 [16:07]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note