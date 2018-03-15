    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov draws with American Wesley So at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament

    15.03.2018 [16:10]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has been held to a draw by American Wesley So in the fourth round of the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany increasing his points to 2.5.

    Mammadyarov shares 2-3 place with Russian Vladimir Kramnik.

