Baku, March 15, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has been held to a draw by American Wesley So in the fourth round of the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany increasing his points to 2.5. Mammadyarov shares 2-3 place with Russian Vladimir Kramnik.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov draws with American Wesley So at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter