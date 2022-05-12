Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will take on Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania. The tournament, to run until May 14, features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

