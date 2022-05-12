  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022

    12.05.2022 [16:57]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will take on Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania.

    The tournament, to run until May 14, features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2022 [18:41]
    Ronaldo named April EA SPORTS Player of the Month
    12.05.2022 [18:20]
    Azerbaijani NOC delegation’s visit to Cameroon continues
    12.05.2022 [15:58]
    Celtic secure Scottish Premiership title for 10th time in 11 seasons
    12.05.2022 [15:55]
    Azerbaijani chess player shares 3rd-8th places at 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022