Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022
AzerTAg.az
12.05.2022 [16:57]
Baku, May 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will take on Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi on Day 7 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania.
The tournament, to run until May 14, features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.05.2022 [18:41]
12.05.2022 [18:20]
12.05.2022 [15:58]
MULTIMEDIA
12.05.2022 [12:27]
12.05.2022 [21:06]
12.05.2022 [19:35]
12.05.2022 [19:07]
12.05.2022 [17:03]
12.05.2022 [17:01]
12.05.2022 [10:34]
12.05.2022 [10:22]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
12.05.2022 [19:08]
12.05.2022 [17:20]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
11.05.2022 [19:06]
11.05.2022 [18:28]
11.05.2022 [17:26]
10.05.2022 [19:25]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
12.05.2022 [19:42]
12.05.2022 [16:54]
11.05.2022 [19:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note