Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 1,701 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over last month
05.05.2022 [12:10]
Baku, May 5, AZERTAC
“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 341 anti-personnel and 482 anti-tank mines, as well as 673 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from April 1 to 30, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.
“As a result, 1,701 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs.
From November 10, 2020 to April 30 this year, 11,009 anti-personnel and 5,444 anti-tank mines, as well as 15,020 UXOs were found.
During this period, 9,568 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.
