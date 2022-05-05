Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 1,701 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over last month

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 341 anti-personnel and 482 anti-tank mines, as well as 673 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from April 1 to 30, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

“As a result, 1,701 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs.

From November 10, 2020 to April 30 this year, 11,009 anti-personnel and 5,444 anti-tank mines, as well as 15,020 UXOs were found.

During this period, 9,568 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.