Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 399 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
16.05.2022 [16:54]
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 183 anti-personnel and 59 anti-tank mines, as well as 493 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from May 9 to 14,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.
“As a result, 399 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.
