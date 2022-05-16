  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 399 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

    16.05.2022 [16:54]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    “During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 183 anti-personnel and 59 anti-tank mines, as well as 493 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from May 9 to 14,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

    “As a result, 399 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 399 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2022 [21:12]
    Black-eyed Susan
    16.05.2022 [15:01]
    Emperor penguin - world’s largest penguin species endemic to Antarctica
    14.05.2022 [17:16]
    Billbergia - ornamental flowering plant
    13.05.2022 [19:22]
    ‘Azerbaijani, Turkish think tanks maintain close cooperation’
    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 399 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week