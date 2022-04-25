  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 475 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

    25.04.2022 [13:57]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    “46 anti-personnel and 126 anti-tank mines, as well as 170 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized during the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from April 18 to 23,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

    “As a result, 475.7 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.

     

