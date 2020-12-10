Azerbaijan`s Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Helsinki

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

Martyrs of Azerbaijan`s Patriotic War have been commemorated in Helsinki at the initiative of Azerbaijani-Turkish Youth Organization in Finland, as well as Azerbaijani students studying in the country. The event was held in a video format.

The participants observed a minute of silence to honor the Patriotic War martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Youth Organization, coordinator of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis in Finland Ulviyya Jabbarova said that the 44-day Patriotic War showed the unparalleled courage of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers to the whole world. She quoted Azerbaijani national Leader Heydar Aliyev as saying: “Every martyr is a great loss for us. Their memory is dear to us and will always live in our hearts”.

The event ended with a video clip dedicated to the major Chingiz Gahramanov and his son Rashad Gahramanzada who fought shoulder to shoulder in the Patriotic War.