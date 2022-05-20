Azerbaijan`s Safarli shares 1st-2nd places at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 first open tournament
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2022 [12:37]
Baku, May 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli has scored 4.5 points after seven rounds sharing 1st-2nd places at the GM/IM Mix norm tournament of the Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022, held in Montebelluna, Italy, on May 16-20.
The 9 rounds Swiss event named GrandMaster Grandiscacchi Chess Festival 2022 gathered 15 players from 10 countries, including 6 grandmasters.
The Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 features six open tournaments taking place one after another from May 16 – June 11, with a total prize fund of 35.000 Euros.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
20.05.2022 [17:45]
20.05.2022 [16:41]
20.05.2022 [15:12]
MULTIMEDIA
20.05.2022 [14:30]
19.05.2022 [20:24]
19.05.2022 [19:38]
20.05.2022 [10:23]
19.05.2022 [19:05]
20.05.2022 [12:27]
20.05.2022 [11:47]
20.05.2022 [11:01]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
13.05.2022 [15:19]
20.05.2022 [17:37]
20.05.2022 [16:14]
20.05.2022 [11:35]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
19.05.2022 [17:05]
17.05.2022 [22:54]
17.05.2022 [22:22]
17.05.2022 [18:23]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
20.05.2022 [12:43]
20.05.2022 [12:26]
19.05.2022 [19:58]
19.05.2022 [18:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note