  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Safarli shares 1st-2nd places at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 first open tournament

    20.05.2022 [12:37]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli has scored 4.5 points after seven rounds sharing 1st-2nd places at the GM/IM Mix norm tournament of the Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022, held in Montebelluna, Italy, on May 16-20.

    The 9 rounds Swiss event named GrandMaster Grandiscacchi Chess Festival 2022 gathered 15 players from 10 countries, including 6 grandmasters.

    The Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 features six open tournaments taking place one after another from May 16 – June 11, with a total prize fund of 35.000 Euros.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Safarli shares 1st-2nd places at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 first open tournament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2022 [17:45]
    Azerbaijani, Mongolian Gymnastics Federations sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation
    20.05.2022 [16:41]
    Three more Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to be in action on Day 2 of European Championships Manchester 2022
    20.05.2022 [15:12]
    Stefano Oldani wins Stage 12 at 2022 Giro d'Italia
    20.05.2022 [13:19]
    Enjoy fantastic track at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 in Baku – city that blends history and modernity, where West meets East
    Azerbaijan`s Safarli shares 1st-2nd places at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 first open tournament