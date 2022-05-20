Azerbaijan`s Safarli shares 1st-2nd places at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 first open tournament

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli has scored 4.5 points after seven rounds sharing 1st-2nd places at the GM/IM Mix norm tournament of the Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022, held in Montebelluna, Italy, on May 16-20.

The 9 rounds Swiss event named GrandMaster Grandiscacchi Chess Festival 2022 gathered 15 players from 10 countries, including 6 grandmasters.

The Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 features six open tournaments taking place one after another from May 16 – June 11, with a total prize fund of 35.000 Euros.