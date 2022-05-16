Azerbaijan`s Safarli to compete at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli will test his strength at the Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 to be held in Italy on May 16-20.

The Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 will feature six open tournaments taking place one after another from May 16 – June 11, with a total prize fund of 35.000 Euros.

The tour kicks off with the GM/IM Mix norm tournament which will be played in Montebelluna.

The 9 rounds Swiss event named GrandMaster Grandiscacchi Chess Festival 2022 will gather 15 players from 10 countries with an average rating of 2467.

The Grandiscacchi Challenge 2022 will be the second event of the tour, to take place from May 21-27 in Montebelluna and it will feature four sections: A (2300+), B (2000-2300), C (1700-2000) and D (U1700).

Grandiscacchi Rapid and Blitz Chess Tournaments 2022 will follow from May 28-29, with more than 30 entries from 11 countries, including participation of 12 grandmasters and a prize fund of 4.000 Euros.