    Azerbaijan`s chess player wins “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” international tournament

    07.12.2020 [12:26]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess player Khazar Babazada has become the winner of “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” international online blitz tournament.

    Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov ranked second followed by Belarus Denis Lazavik and Azerbaijani Ahmad Ahmadzada.

    The tournament brought together 160 chess players from 33 countries.

