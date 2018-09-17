    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan`s defense minister arrives in training area

    17.09.2018 [19:36]

    Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

    According to the plan approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has arrived in the training area to manage the exercises.

    The minister of defense and the leadership of the ministry visited a bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of the military unit, laid flowers and paid tribute to his memory.

    Then, according to the scenario of exercises conducted at various training ranges and training areas, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has heard reports on the goals and tasks to be fulfilled.

    Minister Hasanov once again brought to the command staff and participants of the exercises the tasks assigned by the Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and gave appropriate instructions in connection with the organization and conduct of large-scale operational-tactical exercises.

