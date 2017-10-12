    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan’s electronic signature experience presented at UN conference in Geneva

    12.10.2017 [02:06]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has presented its electronic signature experience at the first meeting of the intergovernmental expert group on "E-commerce and digital economy" held by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva, said Azer Bayramov, representative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies who was attending the conference.

    The main goal of the expert group is to support developing countries to benefit from the opportunities of e-commerce and overcome existing obstacles in this area, considering the fact that the digital economy is unequally developed around the world.

    The "Information Economy 2017" report prepared by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was presented at the meeting of the intergovernmental expert group, which brought together representatives of more than 70 countries and officials of various international organizations.

    The participants were informed about the development of the international platform "www.etradeforall.org", founded by UNCTAD, which allows emerging economies to benefit from the potential of e-commerce. Through this initiative, countries are able to reach out to potential partners, get the latest information on innovations and e-commerce.

    Addressing the event, Azer Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's experience in the development of e-commerce and digital economy.

    He noted that introduction of the new generation of ID cards, wide application of mobile government and mobile signature in Azerbaijan beginning from 2018, will give an important impetus to the development of e-commerce in the country.

    The conference participants hailed Azerbaijan’s experience of electronic signature.

