Azerbaijan`s energy minister meets with Kazakh, Turkish and Hungarian ministers in Almaty

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has held several meetings on the sidelines of the Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) in Almaty.

During the meeting with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov, the opportunities for energy cooperation within OTS and in a bilateral format were considered. The importance of strengthening energy cooperation between the Turkish states was assessed in terms of energy security and the development of mutual economic and trade relations within the organization.

The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Zangazur corridor and the export and transit of electricity to Turkiye via alternative prospective routes were discussed with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez. It was noted that there are great opportunities for deepening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkiye of regional and international importance.

The sides also exchanged views on the second Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum to be held in October.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov also met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. The current status of the global energy market, increasing gas supplies to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as Hungary's participation in the Black Sea submarine power line project were discussed at the meeting. Péter Szijjártó expressed Hungary's approval of the cooperation format for the development of green energy and its consent to become Azerbaijan's partner in this field.