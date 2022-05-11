  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with UAE minister of energy and infrastructure

    11.05.2022 [13:21]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    During the visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

    Minister Parviz Shahbazov thanked for the high-level organization and invitation for the World Utilities Congress. It was noted that this event is crucial in terms of discussing bilateral energy cooperation between the countries along with the issues on the global energy agenda.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed investment projects planned in Azerbaijan`s renewable energy sector, cooperation opportunities for the electricity production and export, as well as natural gas and energy efficiency. The construction of the Garadagh SPP’s contribution to the high relations between the two countries and the green energy was described as the beginning of cooperation. The UAE's interest in and support for the development of this cooperation was further expressed.

    The sides also pointed out current situation in global energy markets and issues arising from cooperation within OPEC plus during the conversation.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with UAE minister of energy and infrastructure
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.05.2022 [10:38]
    Azerbaijan, Romania discuss "green energy" collaboration
    05.05.2022 [17:35]
    Azerbaijan's Energy Minister: "Gas supplies to Europe are expected to exceed 10 bcm by the end of the year"
    05.05.2022 [12:31]
    Azerbaijan `s Energy Minister to attend roundtable meeting in Bulgaria
    09.04.2022 [15:02]
    Azerbaijan’s electricity production increased by about 4 percent
    Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with UAE minister of energy and infrastructure