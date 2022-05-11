Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with UAE minister of energy and infrastructure

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

During the visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov thanked for the high-level organization and invitation for the World Utilities Congress. It was noted that this event is crucial in terms of discussing bilateral energy cooperation between the countries along with the issues on the global energy agenda.

At the meeting, the sides discussed investment projects planned in Azerbaijan`s renewable energy sector, cooperation opportunities for the electricity production and export, as well as natural gas and energy efficiency. The construction of the Garadagh SPP’s contribution to the high relations between the two countries and the green energy was described as the beginning of cooperation. The UAE's interest in and support for the development of this cooperation was further expressed.

The sides also pointed out current situation in global energy markets and issues arising from cooperation within OPEC plus during the conversation.