    Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Belgium

    11.05.2022 [10:25]

    Brussels, May 11, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium has hosted a commemorative event to mark the 99th birth anniversary national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Vagif Sadigov highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s unparalleled services to the restoration of Azerbaijani statehood.

    The diplomat stressed the importance of tasks set by the great leader before the country’s diplomatic service bodies, saying that the great goal of liberating Azerbaijani occupied territories has been successfully achieved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the worthy successor of great leader Heydar Aliyev. The ambassador described Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in the 44-day Patriotic War as a triumph of the country’s successful foreign policy.

    Vagif Sadigov also highlighted the considerable efforts made by Azerbaijan for the further development of Azerbaijan-Belgium relations, as well as the establishment of Azerbaijan-NATO and Azerbaijan-EU partnerships during Heydar Aliyev’s presidency.

