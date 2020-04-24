  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azeri Light crude reaches $19

    24.04.2020 [11:40]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2.13 to stand at $18.74.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude reaches $19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.04.2020 [10:39]
    Oil prices rise on world markets
    23.04.2020 [15:12]
    SOCAR launches Digital Field project based on SAP UFAM
    23.04.2020 [12:33]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $16.61
    23.04.2020 [11:39]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Azeri Light crude reaches $19