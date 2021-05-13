Azeri Light crude reaches $70
AzerTAg.az
13.05.2021 [11:59]
Baku, May 13, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.32 to stand at $69.42.
