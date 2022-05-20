  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $118.99

    20.05.2022 [11:47]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0. 57, to trade at $118. 99.

