    Azeri Light crude sells for $58.62

    30.09.2017 [16:13]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.76 to stand at $58.62.

