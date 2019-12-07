    • / ECONOMY

    Azeri Light crude sells for $69.72

    07.12.2019 [12:12]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.77 to stand at $69.72.

