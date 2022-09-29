  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $91.93

    29.09.2022 [11:06]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose 1.76 to trade at $91.93.

