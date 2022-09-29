Azeri Light crude sells for $91.93
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2022 [11:06]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose 1.76 to trade at $91.93.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.09.2022 [11:01]
28.09.2022 [11:06]
27.09.2022 [12:37]
27.09.2022 [11:25]
MULTIMEDIA
29.09.2022 [16:04]
29.09.2022 [14:25]
29.09.2022 [18:14]
29.09.2022 [17:30]
29.09.2022 [17:02]
29.09.2022 [17:00]
29.09.2022 [18:56]
29.09.2022 [17:55]
29.09.2022 [17:23]
29.09.2022 [14:48]
29.09.2022 [10:57]
22.09.2022 [19:15]
21.09.2022 [12:39]
20.09.2022 [12:10]
29.09.2022 [17:36]
29.09.2022 [14:42]
29.09.2022 [11:37]
26.09.2022 [16:49]
15.09.2022 [17:17]
13.09.2022 [18:30]
31.08.2022 [15:38]
29.09.2022 [17:13]
29.09.2022 [17:00]
28.09.2022 [18:49]
28.09.2022 [18:44]
27.09.2022 [17:12]
24.09.2022 [14:15]
08.09.2022 [17:19]
29.09.2022 [16:16]
28.09.2022 [18:45]
28.09.2022 [17:34]
28.09.2022 [16:57]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note