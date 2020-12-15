BERNAMA: It is the policy set forth by national leader Heydar Aliyev that lies at the heart of Azerbaijan`s victories today

Kuala Lumpur, December 15, AZERTAC

The Malaysian national news agency BERNAMA has published an article by AZERTAC, highlighting the statement made by Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The article cites Hikmat Hajiyev as saying: “We pay tribute to our national leader Heydar Aliyev. It is the policy set forth by the National Leader that lies at the heart of our victories today. This policy is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. We have seen the real result of this during the 44-day Patriotic war."

“The day that every Azerbaijani citizen has been waiting for has come, and our lands have been liberated from occupation,” said Hajiyev.

He noted that as the President of Azerbaijan stated, there is no longer an expression ‘the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’.

The forty-four days of clashes with Armenia ended with a Russia-brokered truce where Azerbaijan managed to liberate five city centres, four towns, and 286 villages amid the heavy fighting. Yerevan was also forced to evacuate the cities of Aghdam, Lachin, and Kalbajar as part of the cease-fire, BERNAMA said.

“In accordance with the President's order, relevant working groups have been set up in order to begin reconstruction works in the liberated lands. Discussions and planning in this direction are ongoing,” the President's Assistant added.

Vugar Agayev

Special correspondent