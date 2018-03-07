Bakcell CEO participates in panel discussions in Barcelona

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has taken an active part at the Mobile World Congress, being the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona.

Within the framework of the Congress, Bakcell CEO Mr. Nikolai Beckers was invited to join the “Enhancing the Consumer Experience” panel, held as a part of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Sports & Entertainment Summit.

“Bakcell continues to invest heavily to its network and further improvement of the customer experience. We believe that the innovative technologies together with a reliable network are the foundation for provision of high-quality customer experience to our customers,” has mentioned Mr. Beckers.

Along with Mr. Beckers, the panel was also joined by Lee Booth, CEO of “Active Ticketing”, Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer of “02”, Jil Go, VP for Content Business of “Globe” and William Mannarelli, Director of Real Estate, FC “Barcelona”. The industry executives have discussed the importance of how mobile improves customer support, fosters self-service, develops efficient infrastructure and provides access to content.

Mobile World Congress is the annual event that provides the planet’s best venue for mobile industry networking, new business opportunities and deal-making. Mobile World Congress includes a world-class conference featuring visionary keynotes and thought-provoking panel discussions; an exhibition with more than 2,200 companies displaying the cutting-edge products and technologies that define the future of mobile communications market.

This year, Bakcell representatives have traditionally participated in the congress, held in the period from February 28 to March 1. Within the frames of their visit, the company’s executives and leading managers have got acquainted with the latest technological innovations and industry trends of the world and participated in a number of very interesting discussions and meetings.

Bakcell is a known leader in innovation, and the company is doing its best to ensure that Azerbaijani consumers get the latest products and services in accordance with the global trends and local demands and requirements. To stay up to date with the world’s telco tendencies, Bakcell constantly participates in major Telecommunication events and brings back the best ideas and innovations, allowing the company to serve its customers in the best way possible.