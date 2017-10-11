Bakcell recognized as “best in test” mobile network in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan continues to demonstrate the best overall network performance. Bakcell has been named as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking. P3 Communications testing methodology is based on measuring customer experience in wide range of services.

The Mobile Benchmark has been conducted on the whole territory of the country, including cities, towns and main roads for both voice and data services during August 2017. It was a 100% drive test, 55% of which was done in such cities as Baku, Ganja, Shaki, Shirvan, Guba, Mingachevir, Sumgayit and etc., the rest in smaller cities like Khirdalan, Gabala, Khachmaz, Lankaran and etc., and on the roads between these cities and towns.

According to the results, Bakcell has the best score overall network experience in Azerbaijan and the best mobile Internet network “in test” in Baku and big cities.

“We are delighted that the Bakcell network has been announced “the best in test” by the international leader in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell is continuously investing in its network to offer the best mobile user experience to its customers. Our 3G and 4G networks are improved and expanded to regions. We are deploying new technologies for improvement of the network which in its turn ensures the superiority of Bakcell network. It is the 2nd year that Bakcell’s network is recognized as the best by independent international benchmarks and I believe that we will be able to continue this achievement during upcoming years, by offering the best mobile user experience to Bakcell customers,” says Nikolai Beckers, Bakcell CEO.

With more than 6500 base stations, the network of Bakcell covers more than 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).