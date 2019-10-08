Baku Higher Oil School to host next TEDxBHOS conference

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will host a TEDxBHOS conference on October 12. The event will take place in the Congress Hall of BHOS.

The main goal of the conference is to change the way of thinking of the society in a positive way, to develop people's mindset for the better.

In addition, the conference will provide students and representatives of the local community with the opportunity to more rationally distribute their time and to meet new people who come up with useful and innovative ideas through effective presentations.

At this year's conference, six speakers representing different fields will speak on the topic of “Pragmatism”.

TEDx is an international project of the private non-profit foundation TED, which holds annual conferences on relevant topics in various countries, cities, universities and communities. TED conferences are held twice a year. The first TED conference took place in 1984.

TEDx conferences were created in the spirit of the TED mission “Ideas Worth Spreading.” TED conferences invite the world’s leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. In their speeches, they must promote ideas that are valuable not only for the present, but also for future generations.

The TEDx program is designed to encourage public associations, institutions and individuals to participate in negotiations and establishing connections. Each individual can individually organize a TEDx conference in the city where he/she lives or educational institution where he/she studies.

Since last year, the student body of Baku Higher Oil School has been organizing TEDxBHOS conferences under a TED license.