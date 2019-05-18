Baku hosts 4th meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission
AzerTAg.az
18.05.2019 [12:30]
Baku, May 18, AZERTAC
The 4th meeting of the US-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Commission has been held in Baku.
The agenda of the commission included issues on the development and strengthening of trade relations between the two countries, investment opportunities, economic reforms in Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in the fields of tourism, taxes, customs, agriculture, food security, labor and intellectual property.
The meeting also discussed the current state of economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as works done after the 3rd meeting of the commission and prospects for expanding relations.
