    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Baku hosts 4th meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission

    18.05.2019 [12:30]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    The 4th meeting of the US-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Commission has been held in Baku.

    The agenda of the commission included issues on the development and strengthening of trade relations between the two countries, investment opportunities, economic reforms in Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in the fields of tourism, taxes, customs, agriculture, food security, labor and intellectual property.

    The meeting also discussed the current state of economic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as works done after the 3rd meeting of the commission and prospects for expanding relations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku hosts 4th meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2019 [12:07]
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeded $82m in four months of 2019
    16.05.2019 [21:02]
    26 Czech companies operate in Azerbaijan
    16.05.2019 [17:24]
    Baku to host Azerbaijan-Poland business forum
    16.05.2019 [13:37]
    Astana Economic Forum kicks off in Nur-Sultan
    Baku hosts 4th meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission Baku hosts 4th meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission Baku hosts 4th meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Partnership Commission