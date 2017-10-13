Baku to host conference on “Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan: Development perspectives”

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The first international conference on “Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan: Development perspectives” organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication will be held in Baku on October 19.

The conference will focus on the concept of development digital hubs, cooperation in the field of application of electronic signatures and mutual recognition. The new solutions to simplify export procedures, issuing electronic signatures for non-residents, online company formation and management and for electronic banking and finance sector will be presented by speakers.

As part of the conference the memorandums of understanding will be signed between the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Russia's “Gazinformservis”, "UTS GIS" and Poland's “Asseco Data System” which is accredited verification center for EU member states for cooperation in fields of trans-border exchange of legal electronic documents, as well as mutual recognition of electronic signatures.

Representatives of business community from Russia, Estonia, USA, Poland, Switzerland, Afghanistan, China, Morocco, Ukraine, and delegates from World Bank, UNDP, European Union Commission, as well as public institutions and public organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan will participate in the event.

All additional information regarding to the conference can be found on conference official webpage: http://dth2017.ereforms.org/