    Baku to host next meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation

    19.02.2022 [20:35]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation will be held in Baku on March 10-11.

    The meeting will discuss the construction of an overhead pedestrian crossing over the Astarachay river, a cargo terminal in Astara and other issues.

    Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi will head the country’s delegation at the meeting.

     

    Rabil Katanov

    Special correspondent

