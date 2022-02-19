Baku to host next meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation will be held in Baku on March 10-11.

The meeting will discuss the construction of an overhead pedestrian crossing over the Astarachay river, a cargo terminal in Astara and other issues.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi will head the country’s delegation at the meeting.

Rabil Katanov

Special correspondent