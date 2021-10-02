  • HOMEPAGE
    Basaksehir manager Kocaman announces resignation after defeat

    02.10.2021 [11:20]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Fatih Karagumruk defeated Medipol Basaksehir 3-1 in a Turkish Super Lig match on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Karagumruk took the lead in the 19th minute on a goal from Andrea Bertolacci at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

    Bertolacci scored another for Karagumruk in the 30th minute before Jure Balkovec made it 3-0 in the 37th minute.

    The only goal for Medipol Basaksehir came from Danijel Aleksic in the 84th minute.

    After the match, Basaksehir manager Aykut Kocaman announced he would submit his resignation.

    Kocaman's team has two wins and six defeats in eight matches in the 2021-2022 season.

    Adana Demirspor defeated Antalyaspor 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig Week 8 match on Friday.

    Italian star Mario Balotelli scored his fourth goal in as many matches and gave the lead to Adana in the 42nd minute at Antalya Stadium.

    Bunyamin Balci of Antalyaspor equalized in the 59th minute but Matias Vargas scored the second and final goal for Demirspor in the 79th minute.

    Fenerbahce is in the top spot in Week 8 of the Turkish Super Lig with 16 points in the table. Adana Demirspor is ninth with 12 points and Basaksehir is fifteenth with 6 points.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Basaksehir manager Kocaman announces resignation after defeat
