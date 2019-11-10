Bayern Munich thrash Borussia Dortmund

Baku, November 10, AZERTAC

Two goals from the seemingly unstoppable Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich banish the nightmare of last week's thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt that led to the sacking of Niko Kovac, according to Sky Sports.

Six days after Bayern's heaviest Bundesliga defeat for over 10 years in losing 5-1 to Eintracht, they hammered old rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-0 at the Allianz Arena to move up to third and a point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Poland striker Lewandowski scored the first and third goals in the 17th and 76th minutes to take his tally to a remarkable 26 in 22 games for club and country this season.

Serge Gnabry added a VAR-confirmed second just after the break, with a Mats Hummels own goal 10 minutes from time compounding Dortmund's misery.