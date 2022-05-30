Beijing reports 8 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC Beijing reported eight new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Monday, according to Xinhua. On Sunday, 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

