    Beijing reports 8 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

    30.05.2022 [10:57]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    Beijing reported eight new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and four local asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Monday, according to Xinhua.

    On Sunday, 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

