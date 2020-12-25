Besiktas beat Ankaragucu 1-0, Vida brings win

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

Besiktas earned a 1-0 win over MKE Ankaragucu in Thursday's Turkish Super Lig match as Croatian central defender Domagoj Vida scored winning goal for his team in away match, according to Anadolu Agency.

Cyle Larin's first half goal was disallowed by the referee as the Besiktas forward fouled his opponent before his header.

However, Besiktas broke the deadlock in the minute of 61 as the visitors' Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored with a header.

Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal assisted Vida.

Besiktas secured the narrow win in the week 14 to rise in standings, boosting their points to 25, to be placed fourth.

They joined the title race against archrivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, as well as the league leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce had 26 points each.

Alanyaspor racked up 27 points to top Super Lig standings.

The losing team, Ankaragucu had 9 points to be in the 20th spot.