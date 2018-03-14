Binali Yildirim: topical issues to be discussed at 6th Global Baku Forum

Ankara, March 14, AZERTAC

A number of topical issues will be discussed at the 6th h Global Baku Forum, said Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey at the press conference held at Ankara Esenboga airport before his visit to Azerbaijan to attend the Forum.

Stressing that Turkey is interested in continuation of regional cooperation in a wider format, Prime Minister noted the importance of meetings to be held as part of the visit.

He also stressed the importance of the quadrilateral meeting among Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgian FMs as well as he said that Turkey attaches great importance to stability in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Sabir Shahtakhtı

Special Correspondent