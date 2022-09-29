Bottas: Alfa Romeo recruitment drive can sort key weakness out for 2023

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Valtteri Bottas believes a recruitment drive by Alfa Romeo can help address the problems that have held the Formula 1 team back this year, according to Motorsport.com.

While the Hinwil-based squad has made good progress in 2022, and showed impressive speed early on in the campaign, more recent inconsistent form and reliability dramas have hurt its points tally.

Bottas, who arrived at the squad from Mercedes, reckons that the team was unable to keep up its early season promise because it lacked the right resource – something that is now being addressed.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Bottas said he was confident things were being sorted to make things much better over the long-term.

“Ours is a long-term project, and we are focused on next season, although we have some updates that should arrive at the Japanese Grand Prix,” he said.

“Among the things we have learned during this championship is the reason that led us to start well and to lose some ground race after race.

“One of the problems we encountered is related to the production speed of different components. The team has taken this aspect very seriously.

“We are aware that we need more resources because we found ourselves having projects brought to the windtunnel but not taken forward due to lack of staff.

“Next year, we will have more staff available, and it will certainly be an important step for the team's growth.”