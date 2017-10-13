    • / ECONOMY

    Branches of AtaBank OJSC will work seven days a week

    13.10.2017 [17:45]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    AtaBank OJSC provides information on operating hours during Baku Shopping Festival.

    Next branches of the AtaBank OJSC will work seven days a week from October 15 to November 15: Central branch – Baku, Sh. Badalbayli str. 102; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously), Baku branch - Baku, Neftchilar avenue, 67; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously), Sahil division - Baku, Pushkin str. 9; 09:00 – 18:00 (continuously).

    This decision was made to ensure that the residents of Baku and tourists visiting Azerbaijan during the Baku Shopping Festival are provided with unhindered access to banking services.

