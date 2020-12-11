  • HOMEPAGE
    Brent crude oil sells for $50.21

    11.12.2020 [13:52]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC 

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.04 to trade at $50.21, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.02 to stand at $46.80.

