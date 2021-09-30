  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Brent crude oil sells for $78.56

    30.09.2021 [15:32]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.08 to trade at $78.56, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.03 to stand at $74.86.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Brent crude oil sells for $78.56
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2021 [14:55]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for more than $80
    29.09.2021 [19:23]
    bp to sell 25% stake in SWAP exploration project in Azerbaijan
    29.09.2021 [14:33]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $80.18
    29.09.2021 [11:55]
    Oil prices drop on world markets
    Brent crude oil sells for $78.56