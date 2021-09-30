Brent crude oil sells for $78.56

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.08 to trade at $78.56, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.03 to stand at $74.86.

