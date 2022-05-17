  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Briefing on preparation for "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" exercises presented

    17.05.2022 [13:34]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    A briefing on the preparation for the "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Konya, Turkiye, and the tasks to be fulfilled in stages was presented to representatives of various countries who will take part in the exercises, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The international exercises held with the participation of pilots and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will last until May 27.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Briefing on preparation for "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" exercises presented
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2022 [18:47]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds exemplary classes on socio-political training
    16.05.2022 [18:44]
    Defense Ministry: UAV units carried out training flights
    16.05.2022 [18:31]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Practical exercises on fire training were carried out
    15.05.2022 [15:53]
    Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in “Anatolian Phoenix-2022” international exercises
    Briefing on preparation for "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" exercises presented Briefing on preparation for "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" exercises presented Briefing on preparation for "Anatolian Phoenix-2022" exercises presented