    British Council opens English Clubs across Azerbaijan

    29.12.2017 [20:23]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    British Council Azerbaijan with support of the UK government and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan is setting up new English Clubs in 8 selected schools in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja and Lankaran, in 2018. The aim of the English Clubs is to improve the communicative skills of learners of English language in Azerbaijan through increased access to English language.

    Back in 2016, the British Council Azerbaijan with support of the Ministry of Education established the first English Centres in two selected schools of Baku and Teacher Professional Development Institute on October 25.

    The British Council has equipped the English Club with a range of supplementary resources for self-study, extra-curricular activities and access to communicative skills classes, as well as providing a centre for on-going in-service teacher training and development.

    Each school which hosts an English Club will also be the centre of a mini-network of four satellite schools in the area and will provide resources, organize teacher training programmes, activities for teachers and mentoring support for all English teachers in these schools.

    English Club will be a centre of excellence in itself - a place where students and pupils can come to practice their English communicative skills through organised activities, can consult and borrow books, films, and other resources for English practice; where they can chat to other English learners in the English Club or online; where they can find out and access the best online learning materials

