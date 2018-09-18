Budapest to host event called "Made in Azerbaijan"

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy, a two-day business and cultural event entitled "Made in Azerbaijan” will be held in Budapest, Hungary, in October.

According to the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation in Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the event envisages organization of business meetings with producers of Hungarian companies, wholesale and retail networks, exhibition of products, as well as concert program with the participation of art representatives, in order to support the export of Azerbaijani products to Europe, including the Hungarian market.