Budapest to host event called "Made in Azerbaijan"
AzerTAg.az
18.09.2018 [10:59]
Baku, September 18, AZERTAC
Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy, a two-day business and cultural event entitled "Made in Azerbaijan” will be held in Budapest, Hungary, in October.
According to the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation in Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the event envisages organization of business meetings with producers of Hungarian companies, wholesale and retail networks, exhibition of products, as well as concert program with the participation of art representatives, in order to support the export of Azerbaijani products to Europe, including the Hungarian market.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.09.2018 [20:24]
06.09.2018 [16:27]
15.08.2018 [20:41]
24.07.2018 [15:50]
MULTIMEDIA
18.09.2018 [16:15]
18.09.2018 [16:04]
18.09.2018 [13:39]
18.09.2018 [17:43]
18.09.2018 [14:08]
18.09.2018 [12:35]
18.09.2018 [16:17]
18.09.2018 [10:59]
18.09.2018 [10:37]
18.09.2018 [10:17]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
13.09.2018 [17:30]
11.09.2018 [15:19]
18.09.2018 [15:56]
18.09.2018 [15:47]
18.09.2018 [12:11]
17.09.2018 [19:45]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
12.09.2018 [10:10]
11.09.2018 [19:56]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note