Bulgarian President: Azerbaijan plays important role in ensuring diversification opportunities in Eastern and Central Europe

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“We support the Southern Gas Corridor. Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring diversification opportunities in Eastern and Central Europe. Therefore, we support this project,” said President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at an expanded meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

President Radev noted that the level of political dialogue paves the way for the development of the bilateral cooperation in many other spheres. He described the intensity of political dialogue between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan as “an example of good relations between our peoples and our countries”.

The Bulgarian President pointed out a great potential for cargo transportation and for the establishment of transport corridor. “We have also discussed the issues of the opening of direct flights between Baku and Sofia. If we can launch these flights, it will contribute to the development of all other areas,” said Bulgarian President.