COP 15 begins in Abidjan with focus on tackling desertification

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

The 15th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) started on Monday in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, according to CGTN.

Under the theme of 'Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity', organizers say the 12-day event is a call to action to ensure land, the lifeline on this planet, continues to benefit present and future generations.

The gathering will provide a platform for stakeholders to hold key discussions towards boosting the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought.

Related enablers such as land rights, gender equality and youth empowerment are also among the top items on the Conference agenda.

Various government leaders and stakeholders from the private sector civil society and other sectors from around the world will gather in Cote d'Ivoire to drive progress in the future sustainable management of land.

"Land is the bedrock of a healthy, productive society, and COP15 will explore links between land and other key sustainability issues," said UNCCD.

"These issues will be discussed during the high-level segment on 9-10 May 2022, including a Heads of States Summit, high-level roundtables and interactive dialogue sessions, as well as numerous other special and side events."

The agency said COP15 will build on the findings of the second edition of the Global Land Outlook and offer a concrete response to the interconnected challenges of land degradation, climate change and biodiversity loss as we step into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.