COVID: Italy reports 38,507 new cases, 115 more victims over past 24 hours

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

There have been 38,507 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 115 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, according to ANSA.

That compares to 39,317 new cases and 130 more victims Thursday.

The currently positive are 1,007,863, down 10,820 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 15,820,859, up 49,734 on Thursday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 16,993,813, and the death toll 165,091.

Some 265,647 more tests have been done, compared to 268,654 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 14.6% to 14.5%.

Intensive care cases are up seven to 341 and hospital admissions down 251 to 7,907.