Caspian Business Award 2020 prize presentation ceremony held

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

Caspian Business Award 2020 prize presentation ceremony has taken place. The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who died in the war for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This was announced by Telman Aliyev, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Energy Club.

He noted that at the end of the year, the award was given to companies that made a special contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic to the development of the economy of Azerbaijan and the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea region.

“The nominees were determined on the basis of the poll conducted between top and medium managers of more than 1,500 companies,” Telman Aliyev added.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions, heads of government agencies, ministries, member companies of the Caspian Energy Club.

The award in the nomination “For contribution to development of the business-to-government dialogue” was presented to Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Javad Gasimov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and Chief of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov.

Then, the Caspian Business Award 2020 prize was presented to Azerigaz PU in the “the year’s gas supplier” nomination, Azerishig OJSC in the “energy company of the year” nomination, Gazelli Group in the “the year’s local producer of cosmetics” nomination, ASE Asia AFRIKA in the “transportation company of the year” nomination, Azerchay company in the “the year’s tea products producer” nomination, Azpetrol Ltd in the “filling stations chain of the year” nomination, Debet Safety in the “the year’s personal protection clothes producer” nomination, Kartaş LTD LLC in the “year’s building materials producer” nomination, Delta Group C.О. LLC got an award in the “year’s FMCG company” nomination, and the Trade House of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kazakhstan was presented an award for the significant contribution into the export of Azerbaijani products to the Kazakhstan market.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the Caspian Energy Club is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy Club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.